Man shot and killed in Copiah County. The suspect - his brother(Copiah County)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his own brother in Copiah County.

According to police, the incident happened on November 4 at approximately 12:11 p.m. in the area of South Harmony Road near Hazlehurst.

Once authorities got there, they discovered the body of Milton Jones, 59, who had apparently died from a single gunshot wound.

Arrested at the scene was Clyde Jones, 63 - the brother of the victim.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a “family disturbance,” police said.

Jones is currently being held at the Copiah County Detention Center without bond.

