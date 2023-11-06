Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

Latest News

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinian deaths surpass 10,000
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024
FILE - Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the...
Fortnite maker challenges Google’s ability to take a cut of in-app purchases