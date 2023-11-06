Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Chance of rain ahead
Chance of rain ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be in the 80s for the next few days with sunshine and high pressure in control.  Overnights will be in the 50s and 60s with patchy fog at times lasting into the mornings.  A cool front will move through Friday bringing us cooler temperatures and rainfall.  Highs will only reach the 60s.  60s are likely this weekend with a few showers and mostly clouds skies.  The front could lift northward from the Gulf early next week, delivering another chance or chances of rain.  Highs will be cooler next week, but nothing dramatically cold.  The average high is 70 and the average low is 46 degrees.  The sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 5:05pm.  We are still running about 12 inches or 25 percent below normal for the year on rainfall.  There is currently no activity to be tracked in the tropics as our Hurricane Season ends November 30th.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive

Latest News

Chance of rain ahead
First Alert Forecast: looking ahead to increasing rain chances by late week
Great weather at the polls tomorrow.
Staying Warm and Dry
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Rain chances increase by the end of the week
First Alert Forecast: Warm week ahead with increased rain chances