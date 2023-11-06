First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be in the 80s for the next few days with sunshine and high pressure in control. Overnights will be in the 50s and 60s with patchy fog at times lasting into the mornings. A cool front will move through Friday bringing us cooler temperatures and rainfall. Highs will only reach the 60s. 60s are likely this weekend with a few showers and mostly clouds skies. The front could lift northward from the Gulf early next week, delivering another chance or chances of rain. Highs will be cooler next week, but nothing dramatically cold. The average high is 70 and the average low is 46 degrees. The sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 5:05pm. We are still running about 12 inches or 25 percent below normal for the year on rainfall. There is currently no activity to be tracked in the tropics as our Hurricane Season ends November 30th.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.