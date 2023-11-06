Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Warm week ahead with increased rain chances

Rain chances increase by the end of the week
Rain chances increase by the end of the week(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: We saw another warm day across the area with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. We will continue to see clear skies tonight as temperatures begin to drop into the 50s and upper 40s.

Monday: This quiet weather pattern continues this week with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be dry with rain that stays out of the forecast and mostly clear skies stick around throughout the day. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts upwards of 15 mph, which could enhance wildfire danger. Make sure to head burn bans. Heading into the evening, temperatures will start to drop into the 50s.

Extended forecast: Mostly sunny skies will continue for election day on Tuesday. Rain will remain absent throughout the day so it will be a great day to head out to the polls! Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday as we near record highs. Rain returns to the forecast as a front moves in late Thursday and early Friday morning. Models are showing more widespread chances for showers that will be possible throughout the day on Friday. Rain chances stick around for Saturday but then dissipate for the rest of the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Yazoo City native commits to play for Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT First Alert Weather Sunday AM
Warming trend continues
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue climbing with rain chances returning by late next week
Ashley's Saturday Night Forecast