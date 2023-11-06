First Alert Forecast: Warm week ahead with increased rain chances

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: We saw another warm day across the area with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. We will continue to see clear skies tonight as temperatures begin to drop into the 50s and upper 40s.

Monday: This quiet weather pattern continues this week with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be dry with rain that stays out of the forecast and mostly clear skies stick around throughout the day. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts upwards of 15 mph, which could enhance wildfire danger. Make sure to head burn bans. Heading into the evening, temperatures will start to drop into the 50s.

Extended forecast: Mostly sunny skies will continue for election day on Tuesday. Rain will remain absent throughout the day so it will be a great day to head out to the polls! Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday as we near record highs. Rain returns to the forecast as a front moves in late Thursday and early Friday morning. Models are showing more widespread chances for showers that will be possible throughout the day on Friday. Rain chances stick around for Saturday but then dissipate for the rest of the weekend.

