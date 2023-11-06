First Alert Forecast: looking ahead to increasing rain chances by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Warmer than normal conditions are expected today to kick off the new work week. Highs are forecast to top out in the lower 80s in most locations under passing clouds. Overnight, our weather will remain calm and quiet as temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: We won’t see many changes in our weather for Tuesday with high pressure holding strong overhead. Temperatures will be quick to warm back to the 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A limited risk for fire danger will also prevail through about mid-week as our dry spell continues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fortunately, much-needed changes are in sight and are expected to emerge by the end of this week. An approaching front looks to swing by late Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for rain to central Mississippi. Depending on how slow this front moves, we could see showers linger around early this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will back off behind the front with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

