Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: looking ahead to increasing rain chances by late week

Chance of rain ahead
Chance of rain ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Warmer than normal conditions are expected today to kick off the new work week. Highs are forecast to top out in the lower 80s in most locations under passing clouds. Overnight, our weather will remain calm and quiet as temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: We won’t see many changes in our weather for Tuesday with high pressure holding strong overhead. Temperatures will be quick to warm back to the 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A limited risk for fire danger will also prevail through about mid-week as our dry spell continues.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fortunately, much-needed changes are in sight and are expected to emerge by the end of this week. An approaching front looks to swing by late Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for rain to central Mississippi. Depending on how slow this front moves, we could see showers linger around early this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will back off behind the front with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

Latest News

Great weather at the polls tomorrow.
Staying Warm and Dry
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Rain chances increase by the end of the week
First Alert Forecast: Warm week ahead with increased rain chances
Ashley's Evening Forecast