Election Commissioner: Street closures will not impact polling locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner says street closures on Northside Drive and the I-55 frontage road will not impact polling locations.

“There are numerous signs indicating ‘detours and alternative routes,’ that will guide you to the precincts within that area,” said District 1 Commissioner Kidada Brown. “Please use the route that is most convenient for you.”

However, some voters will be casting ballots at different locations. Residents who vote at the Eudora Welty Library will now be voting at the former military processing center on South State Street.

Mississippians will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the statewide general election. Precincts open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone standing in line after 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

