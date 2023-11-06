County to repay Canton nearly $89K in property tax revenue; still owes $394K

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - After being underpaid by the county for years, the city of Canton will soon be getting some of its money back.

On Monday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors voted to repay Canton approximately $89,000 in unpaid ad valorem revenue.

The amount covers less than a fifth of the more than $483,000 it was supposed to pay the city since 2016. Instead, those funds went into county coffers.

Board members held off on paying the rest at the behest of board attorney Mike Espy, at least until the Mississippi Attorney General hands down an opinion in a similar case in Lauderdale County.

“If it says that we’re wrong, that this agreement can override this law, then we just pay the rest of it,” Espy said. “But if it says we can’t, we haven’t broken any statute.”

The vote came weeks after a forensic accountant discovered that the Madison County Tax Collector’s Office underpaid the city more than $483,000 in ad valorem taxes collected since 2016.

Years ago, Canton entered into an agreement with the tax collector to collect property taxes on behalf of the city. The agreement was updated recently, but provisions were not changed.

According to those deals, the county would take the first $75,000 in property taxes collected in the city limits, with the rest being remitted back to the city.

Instead, due to a lack of safeguards in place in the tax collector’s office, the county paid itself beyond the $75,000 a year. In two of the last three years, the county twice exceeded that amount by more than $40,000.

Even so, Espy said state law could prohibit the board from reimbursing the city of nearly 11,000 for the full amount.

“There’s a three-year statute of limitations on claims against the county that will hold even if the county is in error,” he said. “It’s unfair, but the statute was created by the legislature to protect counties and municipalities from stale claims.”

District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin, who represents Canton, said the board should give it all back, despite state statute, and abstained from voting on Monday’s repayment.

“The taxpayers in the city of Canton paid this. It [doesn’t] have the right to go [anywhere] else,” he said. “I think they should have all the money.”

District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said the county likely will repay the full amount if the attorney general says it’s legal to do so.

“We all agree that we should make them whole,” he said. “It’s just how we do it legally.”

In addition to the repayment, the board direct Espy to obtain an attorney general’s opinion on the matter and to bring the Lauderdale County opinion to the board if it’s handed down first.

Said Steen, “If they give it first, which I’m assuming they would just bring it to the board and see if it fits our questions.”

