City of Jackson expects update on future trash collections later this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the administration are criticizing the Jackson City Council’s recent decision ordering the city to seek a new garbage contractor.

Last week, the council voted unanimously to order the city to issue a new request for proposals for a long-term contract for solid waste collections.

The vote came months after the city entered into an emergency contract to haul waste through March 2024, and after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba refused to act on multiple requests to issue a new RFP.

“We want to say that we appreciate the Jackson City Council for making a forward movement when it comes to trash pickup for the city,” Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said. “Certainly, no one wants a replay of what happened earlier this year. [But] we do believe that the council may be operating a little bit outside the scope of their duties.”

Payne commented on several issues at Monday’s media briefing. Lumumba was not in attendance. He is currently participating in an international economic development program in China.

She went on to say the administration is working hard, if not harder than the council, to come up with a solution to the city’s garbage woes and asked Attorney Catoria Martin to speak.

For her part, Martin said talks between the mayor and council on extending the city’s contract with Richard’s Disposal have terminated.

City Attorney Catoria Martin says the city is still in talks with MDEQ about potential fines for failing to provide residential trash collections in the spring.

Lumumba had proposed continuing Jackson’s emergency agreement with Richard’s beyond the 2025 municipal elections. The council was expected to seek an opinion from the Mississippi State Auditor and Mississippi Attorney General to determine if doing so would be legal.

In the meantime, the city continues talks with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) on any penalty the city might incur in response to the city’s failure to provide trash pickup for more than two weeks earlier this year.

The city did not have collections for more than two weeks after the council refused to approve a contract with Richard’s, and after the mayor refused to bring a second contractor forward.

Under state statute, cities can be fined up to $25,000 a day for each day it does not provide solid waste collections either through curbside pickup or through drop-off sites.

“We will have an update later this week,” Martin said. “We have been working overtime to make sure that we do not have a repeat of April of 2023.”

