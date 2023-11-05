HBCU Awareness Foundation’s 13th college fair tour ends Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than thirty recruiters from HBCUs around the nation were on hand exposing soon-to-be college students to the importance and the benefits of attending a historically black college.

Some high school students were even given scholarships and accepted to some universities on the spot.

“When you graduate from an HBCU, you feel a whole lot different,” Corey Allen, the HBCU Awareness Foundation founder and CEO said.

Hundreds of high school students were on the move inside the Tougaloo College gymnasium, going from table to table speaking with recruiters from several universities.

Some of the HBCU recruiters on hand included those with Albany State, Tennessee State, and Philander Smith University.

“Unfortunately, some of our scholars do not have the exposure to the amount of HBCUs we do have. So this is mainstream, it brings this to central Mississippi the heart of Jackson where predominantly we are black,” Alma Scott, the enrollment officer at Tougaloo College said.

Organizers say the fair aims to give students knowledge of why HBCUs are essential to the community. They also feel attending one puts some students at an even greater advantage of being successful both academically and after graduation.

“They help people that look like each other. So, at the end of the day, you come into a small class environment, you get that personal connection, and it becomes a lifelong benefit,” Allen explained.

Students were required to bring their transcripts and ACT test scores so recruiters could expedite the admissions process and award scholarships to students on the spot.

Reliyah Sanders, a student at Calloway High School, received the $10,000 “START Summer Bridge Program” scholarship. It’s a scholarship that allows freshman students to get an early start on their careers.

Sanders says the scholarship is going to allow her to fulfill her dreams.

“And then all top of that he’s giving me an opportunity to do my track and field,” she said. “So, it just gives me an opportunity to show my talents.”

“Seeing kids today get a scholarship on the spot is where I get my glory from,” Allen said.

Tougaloo College recruiters were also a part of the six-day tour which ended Saturday in Memphis.

