First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice little warming trend for us. High pressure centered over Mississippi is a allowing a warmer flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico to settle in. Over the next three days, that center of high pressure will ease off, to the east. That will continue to keep cold air at bay and bring us unseasonably warmer temperatures. We should be seeing 71 for highs, but we will be in the low to mid 80s for several days. Normal nighttime low is 46, but we can expect temps closer to 60. These temperatures of ten to fifteen degrees warmer than average, plus the increase in humidity later in the week, will help prime the atmosphere for rain chances, when the next cold front heads our way.

That rain is likely going to be Thursday and Friday, and we’ll see a decent shot at some measurable rainfall, near 50 to 60 percent. Rainfall models indicating close to an inch is possible or as little as a tenth of an inch in some cases. Temperatures will drop below normal next weekend, with daytime highs in the mid-60s. But there will be no freezing temps for us soon. Until then, warm and dry. That means dangerous fire weather continues across the Magnolia State. Burn bans remain in effect.

In the tropics, the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico are clear of tropical formation for the time being. Hurricane season formally ends at the end of November, though it is not unusual for systems to develop outside of the official season.

