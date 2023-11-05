Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue climbing with rain chances returning by late next week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: This evening will be rather quiet as temperatures start to fall back down into the 50s. Overnight, you can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s. Daylight savings ends at 2am Sunday morning, so don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before heading off to bed!

Sunday: Temperatures will be much more seasonal for your Sunday morning in upper 40s and the low 50s. Clear skies will continue throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. This warm and dry weather will persist throughout the day and carry into next week.

Extended forecast: The first part of the week will see highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be absent until Thursday. A cold front moves in Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers. Unfortunately, models are showing less measurable amounts of rain but any that we can get will be welcomed. Another chance for some more widespread showers comes towards the end of next week and the start of the following week. However, this system is very far out but we will continue to keep you updated here and on the free first alert weather app.

