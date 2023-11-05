Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game

Saturday night, police and parents are asking questions after a brawl broke out at a youth football game in Gulfport at Milner Stadium on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, police and parents are asking questions after a brawl broke out at a youth football game in Gulfport at Milner Stadium on Friday.

Authorities have released few details, but a Facebook post from the Gulfport mayor’s office says the city and police are asking for any video showing the altercation.

AMR confirms it was not called to the scene for any injuries. Gulfport PD says no arrests were made immediately following the incident.

Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
Yazoo City native commits to play for Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
WLBT: The End Zone
The End Zone: Tri-County Academy thumps Clinton Christian in first round of MAIS 4A playoffs
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT First Alert Weather Sunday AM
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
HBCU Awareness Foundation’s 13th college fair tour ends Saturday
HBCU Awareness Foundation’s 13th college fair tour ends Saturday