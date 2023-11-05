Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including five juveniles, have been arrested and one was shot after a car was stolen in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Charmwood Drive Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, a victim said that her 2020 Kia Optima was stolen in the 4000 block of Parkway around 6 a.m.

The victim and her friend spotted the vehicle around 9 a.m. on Charmwood Drive occupied by five juveniles.

Jackson Police says the victim approached the five people and they attempted to flee the scene when shots were fired, resulting in one minor being shot twice in the leg. The person was taken to a local hospital.

JPD arrested all five juveniles in the 1300 block of Sharon Drive.

The victim and her friend were also taken into custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
Yazoo City native commits to play for Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
WLBT: The End Zone
The End Zone: Tri-County Academy thumps Clinton Christian in first round of MAIS 4A playoffs
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one

Latest News

MPD generic
Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead; 2 men detained in connection to shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson