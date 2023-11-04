On your side: How is this election season making you feel?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re four days out from election day. We’ve shared where the gubernatorial candidates stand on the issues this week.

With the signs and ads, it’s hard to escape reminders that we’re inching closer to the election. So, we’re on your side asking... how does this election season have you feeling?

It’s not always easy to put into words how you’re feeling after the months-long onslaught of campaign ads. For Bryan Lantrip, it’s “Meh!”

“Gubernatorial elections in Mississippi are in the offseason, you know, you have midterms, and then you have presidential and this kind of comes afterward,” said Lantrip. “And people are burned out, after midterms and trying to get ramped up for presidential elections.”

And he says that while he’ll exercise his civic duty, the back and forth hasn’t helped him feel motivated.

“They’re just following what’s going on nationwide mudslinging instead of propping up what you stand for, or what you can do, that’s a positive thing. I think you’ll get more traction with people when you do negative things.”

Michelle Singleton is “hopeful” which is a response we got from a few of you.

“I’m hoping that people will actually start voting on issues that actually affect them, not things that are perceived, that doesn’t actually matter,” said Singleton.

For her, healthcare and Medicaid expansion rise to the top of that list. Deborah Holt also filled in the blank with “hopeful.”

“I’m hopeful we see a change in Mississippi,” explained Holt. “And I’m hopeful we see a lot of people go out and vote. Now it’s no time to stay home.”

Kim Griffin says she’s apprehensive because of what she heard about the 2020 national election.

“With the national election, what happened with all the ballots getting lost and getting duplicated and all that,” said Griffin.

But she’s more confident in Mississippi’s statewide election.

“Our poll is like small everybody knows everybody so it’s a comfortable feeling there say it’s okay to go to the polls,” she added.

And some of you are hoping the winner of the race fulfills all the campaign promises.

“Do what you said you can do,” said Joyce B. “Be honest. Have integrity. Have honor. Honor what you say. If you’re gonna do it, do it. If you’re not, don’t say it.”

