Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball head coach Mo Williams earned a big in-state commitment.

Friday night, the Senior guard/small forward at Yazoo City High School Tamarion Hoover announced his commitment to play college ball at Jackson State.

Tamarion Hoover 6'5" (PG/SF) @ Yazoo City High (MS) has committed to Jackson State University Basketball pic.twitter.com/ByRQzZQj3g — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) November 3, 2023

Hoover was a key member in Yazoo City’s MHSAA 4A state championship-winning team as a junior last season.

The 6′5″ prospect and the Yazoo City Indians won their first state championship since 1996 on March 2.

He is set to join the Tigers in their 2024 recruiting class.

