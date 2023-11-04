Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams

Yazoo City native commits to play for Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams
Yazoo City native commits to play for Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball head coach Mo Williams earned a big in-state commitment.

Friday night, the Senior guard/small forward at Yazoo City High School Tamarion Hoover announced his commitment to play college ball at Jackson State.

Hoover was a key member in Yazoo City’s MHSAA 4A state championship-winning team as a junior last season.

The 6′5″ prospect and the Yazoo City Indians won their first state championship since 1996 on March 2.

He is set to join the Tigers in their 2024 recruiting class.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
House fires break out in Jackson, Terry, Bolton Thursday morning
Multiple house fires break out across Hinds County Thursday morning
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell

Latest News

Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Two former Mississippi State Bulldogs win World Series with Rangers
Jackson State hosted Rhodes College for an exhibition game Wednesday
JSU men’s hoops hosts Rhodes College for an exhibition game
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State football lands commitment from Ridgeland native