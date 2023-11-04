Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead; 2 men detained in connection to shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one 17-year-old dead.

Around 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Sonic restaurant on Kirby Parkway.

When police arrived, they discovered that one young person was in critical condition.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died due to his injuries.

In an update, MPD confirmed that two men have been detained in connection to the shooting.

There is no other information at this time.

