One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one person is dead following an accident in Lucedale on Friday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Depot Road and McAdory Drive. Deputies who were called to the scene found a vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Depot Road, had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

