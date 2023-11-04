Friday Night Football is back with Tri-County Academy
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school football kicks off in a few hours. There are a lot of big games tonight, including one at Tri-County Academy against Clinton Christian Academy.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.