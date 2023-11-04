The End Zone: Tri-County Academy thumps Clinton Christian in first round of MAIS 4A playoffs

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tri-County Academy Rebels opened up the first round of the MAIS 4A playoffs with a statement, shutout win over Clinton Christian Academy to highlight The End Zone’s Game of the Week.

Tri-County Academy vs. Clinton Christian

The Tri-County Academy Rebels hosted the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors in a Friday night playoff showdown in Flora on the opening night of post-season play.

It couldn’t have gone any better for Tri-County as it was all Rebels this game, with TCA scoring on their first drive of the contest as junior quarterback Bryce Warner rushed into the end zone for the matchup’s opening score.

Up 13-0, the Rebels executed a short kick taking the Warriors by surprise and forcing a Clinton Christian fumble.

On the first play after recovering the fumble, Warner threw a deep pass to Hayden Smith for another touchdown.

Tri-County would end up holding the Warriors scoreless, shutting out Clinton Christian 46-0.

Central Hinds vs. Centerville

Centerville wins a first-round thriller over the Cougars 44-43.

Canton Academy vs. Indianola Academy

The Panthers shut out Indianola Academy 49-0 in their quest for a second-straight MAIS 3A state championship.

Jackson Prep vs. Madison St. Joseph

The Patriots roll past Madison St. Joseph 42-6.

Jackson Academy vs. PCS

The Raiders cruise past the Bobcats 24-14.

Copiah Academy vs. Lamar School

Copiah Academy advances to the second round with a 28-21 win over Lamar.

Velma Jackson vs. East Marion

The defending MHSAA 1A state champion Velma Jackson shut out East Marion 39-0.

Raymond vs. Greene County

Raymond loses to Greene County 28-8.

Lanier at Poplarville

Lanier loses a high-scoring affair against Poplarville

Richland at Pass Christian

The Rangers lose to Pass Christian 48-6.

Pelahatchie at Heidelberg

The Chiefs get blown out by Heidelberg 66-0.

