Warmer Weather on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another frosty start for some this morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Get ready for the warm up to continue as we move into the afternoon hours!

Today will see highs in the low 70s with plentiful sunshine and calm conditions. The weekend looks to be sunny too with highs increasing to the mid 70s tomorrow and the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night! We will continue to heat up as we start the new work week with highs on Monday/Tuesday expected to be in the 80s across the board. Winds will pick back up by Monday afternoon and be gusty through the middle of the week. Highs still in the low to middle 80s Wednesday.

First Alert here that Thursday will start to bring some changes to the area with a front approaching to bring temperature relief and the chance of a little rain. Highs should return to the upper 60s (seasonable) by the end of next week and the start of next weekend.

Still watching the same disturbance in the tropics, though it has little chance of developing further at this time.

