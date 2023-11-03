Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect

Las Vegas police say a toddler was injured Friday after shooting themself with a gun that was discarded by a teen suspect who was fleeing another incident.
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a toddler was taken to a local hospital after shooting him or herself with a gun that was allegedly dropped by a teen suspect fleeing another incident.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, police said it all started when a teenager got into a physical altercation with an adult on a public transportation bus. The teen pulled out a firearm and shot the adult, police said. The adult was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

While running from the scene, police said the teen jumped a wall at a nearby daycare. In doing so, police said the teen then discarded the loaded firearm in the daycare’s playground before he continued to flee.

Moments later, police said a child at the daycare picked up the firearm and it discharged, striking the toddler.

In the briefing, police said the toddler, identified as being under the age of 5, was currently in “stable but critical condition.”

The individual who was shot on the bus is in stable condition, according to police.

The teen suspect will be booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, according to LVMPD Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

“We are consulting with the DA on all applicable charges as well as considering charging that individual as an adult,” Rader said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
House fires break out in Jackson, Terry, Bolton Thursday morning
Multiple house fires break out across Hinds County Thursday morning
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell

Latest News

FILE - Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A...
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
Generic vote buttons
On your side: How is this election season making you feel?
A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending...
Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one
Brandon Presley’s campaign donations outpace incumbent Gov. Reeves nearly two to one
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami