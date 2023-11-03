Things To Know Friday, November 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides

Days after the revelation that Jackson police neglected for months to tell a mother her son had been killed, a 3 On Your Side investigation reveals another case that slipped through the cracks for months until the family saw WLBT’s coverage of homicides that had never been reported to the public. “They forgot about him. Forgot to tell it to the public. Forgot to tell it to the family. They forgot all the way around,” said Markita Moore. Someone killed her brother, 40-year-old Marrio Terrell Moore, on February 2. His family didn’t find out the news until three weeks ago, even though the Jackson Police Department had already known about it for eight months.

2. Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell

A man was acting “erratically” shortly before dying in a holding cell last week, police say. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, a man died while in police custody in Magee. The only information provided at the time was that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was investigating the in-custody death. On Thursday, Nov. 2, more information was revealed, including that cops were first called to the scene due to the man acting “erratically” at a local Magee business. The man was then arrested by police for “suspicion of DUI / DUI other.”

3. Separate fires across Hinds County destroy five houses

Separate fires across Hinds County and the capital city destroyed five houses. From Wednesday night to the early hours of Thursday, flames spread destruction and displaced families. A home on Claiborne Avenue off Robinson Street was the first firefighters responded to in Jackson early Thursday. The resident did not want to talk about his loss, but the Red Cross was there to offer him assistance. “Unfortunately this is the second fire we’ve been to today,” said Red Cross volunteer Bob Rives.

