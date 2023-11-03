Promote Your Business
Sections of I-55, I-20 shut down due to multiple grass fires

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple grass fires broke out in Madison County and Warren County Friday afternoon.

As of 2:40 p.m., a portion of the interstate is shut down as traffic is backed up along I-55 southbound north of Highway 463 all the way to Gluckstadt. As of 3:47 p.m., one lane has been opened on I-55 southbound.

Several agencies are on the scene including Ridgeland, Gluckstadt, and Madison County Fire Departments.

WLBT also learned that another grass fire has sparked.

All lanes are blocked westbound on Interstate 20 near Flowers, Mississippi, due to a grass fire.

It is unclear how that fire started as well.

If these areas are a part of your afternoon commute, you will need to find an alternate route.

