NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police arrested two people after a shooting at a shopping center Thursday evening.

According to GPD, 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah Janique Brown were arrested. Jordan was charged with one count of aggravated assault, and Brown was charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan (left) and 21-year-old Frikiyah Janique Brown (right).(Gulfport Police Department)

Around 5:26 p.m., officers went to the Handsboro Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road in reference to a fight.

When police got to the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. That person was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say through the investigation, they learned Jordan and Brown were involved in a physical fight with the victim, when Jordan pulled out a gun. Police say a fight over the gun ensued and Brown began hitting the victim.

Police say that’s when Jordan fired the gun multiple times, hitting the victim. According to police, Brown collected a shell casing before they both fled the scene.

The Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime Unit found Jordan and Brown in Biloxi, where they were both taken into custody.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.

