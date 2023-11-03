Madison Co. candidates raise concerns about redistricting, precincts ahead of Tuesday’s general election

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Republican supervisor candidates in Madison County are raising concerns about the county’s new district lines, saying they were drawn specifically to favor one Democratic candidate, and have led to split precincts.

The candidates are Chip Matthews and David Bishop.

The two say the district boundaries cut out a large Republican voting bloc in District 4 – the same block that helped give Bishop a two-vote victory in 2015.

He says without those voters, District 4 Supervisor Karl Banks, a Democrat, will likely cruise to re-election.

“They took that base, about 750 voters, and put them in a 98-percent Republican district already,” Bishop said. “This was not redistricting, this is gerrymandering.”

Bishop, who is seeking to reclaim the District 4 seat, was referring to residents who vote at the Lake Caroline Clubhouse.

District lines approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors in 2022. (CMPDD)

In 2015, Bishop received 942 votes there, compared to 219 for Banks. In 2019, James Harreld, the Republican candidate at the time, carried the same precinct with 1,638 of the more than 1,900 votes cast.

Bishop also points to the fact that Banks lives in Lake Caroline, but his portion of the neighborhood was not moved out of the district.

“I’m the supervisor of District 4. You certainly don’t want to cut the incumbent supervisor out of his own district,” Banks said.

Banks argues that had Bishop been in office when the new lines were adopted, Bishop likely would have drawn the lines to ensure his re-election.

“Redistricting is done as it is normally done. Republicans redistrict and they favor Republicans. Democrats redistrict and they’re going to favor Democrats,” he said. “Sounds like sour grapes, doesn’t it?”

The board of supervisors approved new district boundaries in 2022, based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

The lines were drawn up with the help of a consultant from the Butler Snow law firm. Data was provided by the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD).

Voting in favor of the new lines were Banks, District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen, and District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin. Opposed were Supervisors Trey Baxter and Sheila Jones. Banks and Griffin are Democrats, and Steen, Baxter, and Jones are Republicans.

CMPDD Chief Executive Officer Mike Monk said the growth in Madison County likely made it more of a challenge for consultants to redraw boundaries. Between 2010 and 2020, the county’s population jumped from around 95,000 to more than 109,000 people.

“The redistricting sometimes is going to be quite significant just because of pockets that grow so much faster,” he said. “When you think about all the subdivisions and population that has increased in Madison County, it [means] some substantial changes sometimes.”

CMPDD numbers show that based on the county’s population, each supervisor district would have an ideal population of 21,829 to ensure the principle of one man, one vote.

After lines were redrawn, District 2, which received much of Lake Caroline, had a final population of 22,677, while District 4 had a population of 21,638. District 5′s population, meanwhile, fell to 20,826.

Supervisor districts data 2022 population Ideal Population Deviation District 1 22,411 21,829 2.67 percent District 2 22,677 21,829 3.88 percent District 3 21,593 21,829 (1.08 percent) District 4 21,638 21,829 (0.87 percent) District 5 20,826 21,829 (4.59 percent)

Under the new lines, District 4 also takes in a larger swath of Ridgeland stretching to the Mark Apartments. District 3 was expanded to take in portions of Ridgeland near the Barnett Reservoir. Those areas were previously in District 1. And District 1 was expanded west to take in parcels along New Mannsdale Road, Ingleside Court, Lake Castle Road, and Main Street that previously were in District 2.

District 2 now brings in property along I-55 which was last in District 5. That district, meanwhile, lost portions of Canton to District 4 and brought in territory west of Yandell Road, which slightly increased its share of Republican votes.

Matthews also discussed the large number of split precincts. Split precincts occur when voters in one precinct don’t all vote in the same races.

In Madison County, 23 of the county’s 43 precincts are split. Two of those, Twin Lakes Baptist Church and Holmes Community College, each must have six separate ballots printed. Fairview Missionary Baptist Church must have printings of four separate ballots.

Matthews also brought up parking problems at the Fairview precinct, saying the facility cannot accommodate the roughly 5,000 people registered to vote there.

In 2019, Matthews carried Fairview, winning 785 votes to incumbent Supervisor Paul Griffin’s 619.

“My only complaint would be that the vote is being suppressed in largely conservative areas,” Matthews said. “If Brandon Presley and Tate Reeves are close, it hurts the governor, too.”

The general election is November 7. Polls open at 7 a.m.

