Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Local author and public speaker joins Studio 3 to talk about her book

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Carlotta Taylor is an award-winning author, speaker, trainer and coach.

She is the author of the book, No More Flinching, Five Steps to Overcoming Adversity.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash

Latest News

3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson
Joshua Brown
‘They failed’: Family members of accused JSU shooter speak out
Separate fires across Hinds county destroy five houses
Separate fires across Hinds county destroy five houses