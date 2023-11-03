Promote Your Business
Lanes reopen after grass fires shut down sections of I-55, I-20

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple grass fires broke out in Madison County and Warren County Friday afternoon, briefly shutting down Interstates 20 and 55.

At 2:40 p.m., a portion of the interstate was shut down and traffic was backed up along I-55 southbound near Highway 463 all the way to Gluckstadt. According to MDOT’s traffic monitor, around 5:58 p.m., all lanes reopened on I-55 southbound.

Several agencies were on the scene, including Ridgeland, Gluckstadt, and Madison County Fire Departments.

WLBT also learned that another grass fire sparked.

All lanes were previously blocked westbound on Interstate 20 near Flowers, Mississippi, due to a grass fire.

Sections of I-55, I-20 shut down due to multiple grass fires
Sections of I-55, I-20 shut down due to multiple grass fires(WLBT)

It is unclear how that fire started as well. According to MDOT’s traffic monitor, around 4:37 p.m., I-20 westbound has been cleared and all lanes are now active.

