Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
House fires break out in Jackson, Terry, Bolton Thursday morning
Multiple house fires break out across Hinds County Thursday morning
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The students had the idea to buy candy and have the twins go door-to-door in the hotel to trick...
Students surprise band director’s kids with trick or treating while stuck in hotel on band trip
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates