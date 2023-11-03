Promote Your Business
I-55 southbound in Madison Co. is shut down due to multiple grass fires near Hwy 463

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple grass fires broke out in Madison County off I-55 north of Highway 463.

As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, a portion of the interstate is shut down as traffic is backed up along I-55 southbound all the way to Gluckstadt.

Several agencies are on the scene including Ridgeland, Gluckstadt, and Madison County Fire Departments.

If this area is a part of your afternoon commute, you will need to find an alternate route.

