Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

High Court denies death row inmate’s request to argue his own case

Oral arguments in Godbolt appeal slated for November 14.
Willie Cory Godbolt during his trial.
Willie Cory Godbolt during his trial.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Willie Cory Godbolt will soon have his case argued before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

He just won’t be granted permission to make arguments himself.

This week, the state’s highest court rejected the death row inmate’s request to make oral arguments on his own behalf.

Godbolt, who is now at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, filed his request on October 13.

The order denying his request was signed off on by Chief Justice Michael Randolph, and Justices Josiah Coleman, James Maxwell, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin, David Ishee, and Kenneth Griffis.

Opposed were Justices Jim Kitchens and Leslie King. King, a presiding justice, said denying Godbolt’s motion “is disharmonious with a defendant’s right to be heard under Article 3, Section 26 of the Mississippi Constitution.”

Godbolt was found guilty in 2020 in connection with the shooting deaths of eight people. He was sentenced to death for killing Deputy William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards, and Sheila Burage.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Brenda May, Barbara Mitchell, Toccara May, and Feral Burage.

Godbolt also was sentenced on two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, and one count of attempted murder.

Godbolt appealed his conviction, saying the trial court erred on several fronts, including denying his right to sever by trying him on multiple crimes at once, and by denying him the right to an impartial jury.

According to a 37-page filing, he said four of the 12 jurors assigned to hear his case had ties to law enforcement.

Oral arguments are slated for Tuesday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
House fires break out in Jackson, Terry, Bolton Thursday morning
Multiple house fires break out across Hinds County Thursday morning
Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides
3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides

Latest News

Agencies at scene of grass fire in Hinds County
Agencies at scene of grass fire in Hinds County
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
Chip Matthews
Madison Co. candidates raise concerns about redistricting, precincts ahead of Tuesday’s general election