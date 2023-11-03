First Alert Forecast: warming up this weekend into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Comfortable, quiet conditions will prevail this evening as high pressure dominates across the region. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the lower to middle 40s overnight under a clear sky, which isn’t as chilly as the past couple of nights and mornings.

THIS WEEKEND: Southerly winds will lead to even warmer weather heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will generally reach the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. We could crest closer to 80-degrees by Sunday afternoon, which is well-above normal for early November.

Don't forget we fall back an hour this weekend as daylight saving time ends! ⏰



Jackson's sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 PM. #mswx pic.twitter.com/w7GqrvjNbx — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) November 3, 2023

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stretch of warm and dry weather is expected to stick around for the first half of next week with highs in the lower/middle 80s. Our next possible chance for rain will likely hold off until the Thursday timeframe, but overall chance doesn’t look very impressive as of now. We will monitor this potential as we get closer to time.

