First Alert Forecast: A warmer weekend is ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: It was another cool morning for the start to this Friday, but we are quickly warming up with temperatures already in the 50s across the area. You can expect Cleary and sunny skies throughout the rest of today as temperatures continue to warm up into the low 70s. We will start to see a cool down tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s. Overnight, you can expect temperatures in the mid to low 40s with mostly clear skies.

Saturday: Waking up Saturday, temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine overhead. No rain is expected Saturday and through the remainder of the weekend. With this lack of rain and our worsening drought conditions, it is important to head burn bans and refrain from bonfires or open flames of any kind.

Extended forecast: The rest of this weekend will be relatively quiet as temperatures continue on this warming trend. Highs continue to climb into the low 80s for the end of the weekend but will be in the mid 80s by next week. Winds will pick up, enhancing wildfire danger and the possibly of Red Flag Warnings. We are first alerting you to our next chance for rain next Thursday. As a cold front moves through, there will be a few scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

