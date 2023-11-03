Agencies at scene of grass fire in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two agencies are at the scene of yet another grass fire in Central Mississippi, with this one ablaze in Hinds County.

It is the third separate fire at three different locations that occurred Friday.

Early Friday afternoon, a grass fire on Interstate 20 near Flowers, Mississippi, in Warren County briefly blocked all westbound lanes.

On Interstate 55, traffic was backed up from Madison to Gluckdstat on the southbound lanes due to multiple grass fires at I-55 north of Highway 463.

Around 5 p.m., a grass fire sparked off West Flowers Road in Hinds County.

Byram and Hinds County firefighters are at the scene putting out the fire.

