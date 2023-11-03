Promote Your Business
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teens suspected of shooting at a civilian in the Sardis area. One teen is still at large.

On October 29, dispatch in Panola County received a call about a person in distress in the Sardis area.

The victim informed dispatch that a car full of people shot at him.

PCSO investigated the situation, locating a car on Main Street that was filled with four people, all dressed in black.

Deputies, with assistance from Sardis Police Department, proceeded to set up a perimeter and capture the suspects.

PCSO took three teens, between the ages of 14 and 15, into custody.

One teen is still at large.

The charges for the teens are pending.

