Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say

A second woman was arrested in connection to a baby who died with drugs in its system.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A second woman was arrested in connection to a baby who died with drugs in its system.

October 20, police arrested the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Savannah Galle Reynolds, and charged her with felonious child abuse. Now, Gulfport Police have arrested the person they say sold drugs to Reynolds- 30-year-old Dawn Marie White.

White was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of conspiracy.

The Gulfport Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services on October 18 regarding a complaint of child abuse.

Through investigation, police discovered Reynolds was 37 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to a child who later died. Police say lab results showed THC, amphetamines and fentanyl were present in the infant’s system when it was born.

Police say detectives determined Reynolds took several pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine during and up to a week before giving birth.

According to police, detectives discovered White sold fentanyl to Reynolds on multiple occasions.

“White and Reynolds also conspired to purchase fentanyl for Reynolds while life-saving measures were actively being done to Reynolds’ infant before he was pronounced deceased,” a GPD press release reads.

White was processed and transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center where she was held in lieu of her $50,000 bond.

Reynolds is still in jail, with a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900.

