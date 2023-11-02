Vicksburg man arrested for felony possession of cocaine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police arrested Appiph Perkins, 41, of Vicksburg, on Monday, October 30, following a traffic stop.

Perkins’ vehicle was searched and police found a plastic baggie containing approximately 2.2 grams of cocaine.

Perkins appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, November 1, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

