Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a dangerous inmate who escaped a Mississippi jail.

Terry Brooks, 42, who is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, escaped the Lowndes County jail on October 31.

Phillip House, who tried to escape with Brooks, was captured before he could reach the outer perimeter of the jail.

Steven Jennings was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brooks is still on the run.

