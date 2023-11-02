Promote Your Business
Tougaloo College’s Board of Trustees extends interim agreement with Dr. Donzell Lee

Lee will remain in the position through 2025
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College’s interim president will remain in that position for another year.

Tougaloo's Board of Trustees will begin a presidential search in the summer of 2024.
Tougaloo's Board of Trustees will begin a presidential search in the summer of 2024.(WLBT)

Dr. Donzell Lee was unanimously appointed by Tougaloo’s Board of Trustees in July to serve as interim president.

Wednesday, the board announced the unanimous decision to extend Lee’s service through June 30, 2025.

The board will begin a presidential search in the summer of 2024 to name the 15th president of Tougaloo College.

Lee was selected as the interim president after Dr. Carmen Walters stepped down in June.

