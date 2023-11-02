Tougaloo College’s Board of Trustees extends interim agreement with Dr. Donzell Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College’s interim president will remain in that position for another year.

Tougaloo's Board of Trustees will begin a presidential search in the summer of 2024. (WLBT)

Dr. Donzell Lee was unanimously appointed by Tougaloo’s Board of Trustees in July to serve as interim president.

Wednesday, the board announced the unanimous decision to extend Lee’s service through June 30, 2025.

The board will begin a presidential search in the summer of 2024 to name the 15th president of Tougaloo College.

Lee was selected as the interim president after Dr. Carmen Walters stepped down in June.

