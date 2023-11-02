Promote Your Business
This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

