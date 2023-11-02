Things To Know Thursday, November 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Things get heated in gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley

Wednesday, Mississippi’s two gubernatorial candidates faced off in a debate. The incumbent, Governor Tate Reeves, and his Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, debated for an hour. (WLOX)

Wednesday, Mississippi’s two gubernatorial candidates faced off in a debate. The incumbent, Governor Tate Reeves, and his Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, debated for an hour. The gloves came off early during the debate with both men attacking and even speaking over each other while trying to express why they are the best candidate to serve as the state’s top leader. The two men went back and forth on several things including expanding Medicaid, which Presley is for, and Reeves is against. Other issues include keeping rural hospitals from closing, teacher pay raises, and eliminating the income tax, as well as the state’s largest embezzlement scheme; also known as, “the welfare scandal.”

2. More witnesses come forward claiming JSU murder suspect is innocent

WLBT continues the coverage of the Jackson State University murder investigation. Monday, 3 On Your Side was the first to show you a video of what is believed to be the suspect in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, area around the time of the shooting. Now, more witnesses are coming forward who claim they were either with shooting suspect Joshua Brown before, during, or after it took place. Those witnesses include Makaila Smith, Cedric Watts, and Cedric Beavers.

3. Rev. Al Sharpton calls for DOJ investigation into JPD after Dexter Wade death

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore | AP)

A second national civil rights leader is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of Dexter Wade. On Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, called on the agency to investigate the death of Wade and what he says is the Jackson Police Department’s efforts to cover it up. “What happened to Dexter Wade is one of the most disturbing things I have ever heard. This is truly as bad as it gets,” he said in a statement. “You have an off-duty officer who fatally strikes a Black man with an official vehicle, then a department that says they cannot locate a next of kin while his mother begs and pleads with anyone who will listen to find her son.” “The details clearly show this is a coverup – plain and simple.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.