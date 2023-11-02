Things get heated in gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, Mississippi’s two gubernatorial candidates faced off in a debate.

The incumbent, Governor Tate Reeves, and his Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, debated for an hour.

The gloves came off early during the debate with both men attacking and even speaking over each other while trying to express why they are the best candidate to serve as the state’s top leader.

The two men went back and forth on several things including expanding Medicaid, which Presley is for, and Reeves is against.

Other issues include keeping rural hospitals from closing, teacher pay raises, and eliminating the income tax, as well as the state’s largest embezzlement scheme; also known as, “the welfare scandal.”

This is where things got heated between Presley and Reeves.

Presley accuses the Governor of being at the center of the embezzlement scheme. However, Reeves denies that allegation.

Once the heated debate was over, Presley expressed that he believed he won.

Meanwhile, Reeves took time to highlight things his administration has accomplished since he’s been governor.

“The fact is Mississippi has the lowest unemployment rate in state history,” said Governor Reeves. “It’s an undeniable fact and my opponent doesn’t want to talk about that. The fact is Mississippi has more people working today than at any time and state history, and my opponent doesn’t want to talk about that either. We gave the largest teacher pay raise, our education achievement results are unprecedented in state history, and Mississippi has momentum. To believe anything that Brandon says, you’ve got to believe everything about Mississippi is bad, and I just don’t believe that.”

“Tonight, you saw the governor that’s got a fatal record, a governor that’s in the middle of the state’s largest public corruption scandal completely on defense,” said Presley. “He couldn’t answer one question about that, and a guy that continues to double down on not expanding Medicaid and he seems to care less whether our hospitals can close or not. It’s clear that we won this debate tonight. It’s clear, very clear that Tate Reeves is the same ole regurgitated, cardboard cutout, scripted politician with the same ole ideas that are worn out, his campaign is worn out, and he’s going to be out of office.”

This was the first time Presley and Reeves debated.

The two men are heading into the final stretch of their campaign as we are just days away from Election Day.

You will be able to cast your ballots for this race next Tuesday, November 7.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.