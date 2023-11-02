Promote Your Business
Suspects sentenced in case involving misspending of election funds

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson lobbyist and attorney have been sentenced for their involvement in a timber deed investment scheme.

On Tuesday, former attorney Jon Seawright, 51, was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release, and attorney Ted Alexander was sentenced to five years of probation, including two years of home confinement.

The sentencing comes after the two entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Seawright and Alexander “conspired in a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting millions of dollars under false pretenses and by failing to use investor funds as promised.”

The USAO writes the two told potential investors they used a “timber broker” to buy timber rights and sell those rights to lumber mills for a higher price.

“They led their investors to believe that they were inspecting each tract of land and were vetting each document, deed, and contract in support of their investments, causing investors to believe that their investments were secured by valid assets.”

Instead, the two did not inspect the properties related to the timber rights and failed to verify the lumber mill agreements related to each investment.

“They made few or no such inquiries, and if they had made such inquiries, they would have discovered that the timber deeds, lumber mill agreements, and related documents had been falsified and were not valid,” the USAO writes.

The two also received a predetermined percentage of return on investors’ funds and received payments for bringing in investors and transferring their funds to the purported timber broker.

However, the two never disclosed those fees to investors, the amount of those payments, or the times of the payments to investors.

The two must pay $977,044 in restitution.

Thursday’s announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Todd Gee and Special Agent in Charge of Jackson’s FBI Office, Jermicha Fomby.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Eichner.

