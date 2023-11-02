Shooting warrant leads to SWAT encounter in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Marshal standoff on Santa Clair Street in Jackson Thursday morning became a brief foot pursuit by JPD, and successful arrest.

Marshals were attempting to serve Ronald Jermaine Wilson a warrant for aggravated assault and felony - crimes related to a recent shooting incident.

The suspect refused to appear and Jackson police’s SWAT team was called on to intervene.

As the team was assembling, Wilson escaped through a bathroom window, according to Carlos Cosby of the Marshals’ Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

“He started to run,” Cosby said, “but then saw those guys [the SWAT team] and turned to head in a different direction.”

Wilson resisted arrest, but was quickly restrained and taken into custody, Cosby said.

