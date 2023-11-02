Separate fires across Hinds county destroy five houses

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Separate fires across Hinds County and the capital city destroyed five houses.

From Wednesday night to the early hours of Thursday, flames spread destruction and displaced families.

A home on Claiborne Avenue off Robinson Street was the first firefighters responded to in Jackson early Thursday. The resident did not want to talk about his loss, but the Red Cross was there to offer him assistance.

“Unfortunately this is the second fire we’ve been to today,” said Red Cross volunteer Bob Rives.

He and volunteer Lesia Alexander were in Bolton earlier in the day.

“The Red Cross will be in touch with him with a case worker to see what else they can do for him but that’ll be in a couple of days, but in the short term we did provide him with a credit card that has some cash value to it,” said Rives.

The second fire for Jackson firefighters was on Brookwood Drive. It was reportedly vacant.

Around 4 a.m., crews then battled a blaze on Sunnybrook Drive.

“We haven’t had anything conclusive as to how they started,” said Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon. “The one on Sunnybrook we did get some information from the homeowner that said the fire started in the fireplace, but that hadn’t been confirmed.”

A fire across the street from Terry City Hall started late Wednesday night on Cunningham Street. The structure was a total loss.

It rekindled around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday night, another fire destroyed a home on Westview Lane in Bolton. Flames spread to a neighboring house.

Three people and a dog escaped.

No injuries were reported in any of the five fires. With temperatures plummeting fire officials urge you to have heating systems and fireplaces checked and keep the area clear around space heaters.

