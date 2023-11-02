Red Flag Warnings and Freeze Warnings create an increase fire threat for Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather Warnings continue to be added throughout central Mississippi. That’s creating a greater threat for you and your families over the next few days, especially when it comes to fires.

It’s a combination forester Russell Bozeman says you need to be concerned about - Red Flag and Freeze Warnings.

“The fires that we are seeing that get started are moving and growing rapidly a little more rapidly than they were in a normal fall fire season,” Bozeman said.

Red Flag Warnings indicate weather conditions that contribute to a high fire risk in your area, like strong winds and low humidity. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag warnings for these counties.

However, Freeze Warnings are also issued for many of those counties as well - creating a high threat.

“Frosts that are going to be hitting the ground, what vegetation is still alive, they’re fixing to die because of the frost in the cold temperatures. So now we’re going to see an even bigger increase in fuels available for wildfires,” Bozeman explained.

Local firefighters are already managing the results of the strong winds even before the freezes.

“We had a fire in the area last night around nine o’clock, a grass fire that the guys went out and extinguished. At this moment that cause is undetermined. We’re not sure if it was a rekindle from a grass fire earlier that day, but it’s under investigation,” Deputy Fire Chief James Stokes said.

According to the Ridgeland Fire Department, that grass fire quickly reached two mobile homes and the Drywall Tool Depot Thursday burning most of the inside of the business.

“Bad combination, but I think my guys handled it pretty well. We trained a lot on it and so we try to stay prepared for it at all times,” Stokes said.

So what can you do to protect your home as agencies work to get ahead of the fires?

“Nine out of 10 fires in Mississippi are human-caused. So, if we can get the message out to keep fire off the landscape, that’s the first step,” Bozeman explained. “And the second step is working diligently with our partners. Where we stage our resources and where we coordinate with our wildland fire partners is going to be key over the next couple of days to make sure when we do get the call that there is a wildfire, we can get to them as quickly as we can.”

