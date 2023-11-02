One More Frosty Night

Promote Your Business
Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A frosty, freezing morning to start this Thursday with many places well into the 20s!

Temperatures will likely stay below freezing through about 9 AM for some areas. Despite this frigid start, temperatures this afternoon will be warmer than what we saw yesterday with highs expected to reach the mid 60s. Expect to continue seeing mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

Friday and the weekend will bare an even bigger warm up for us. Although we will start out near freezing again tomorrow with frost possible, we expect to heat up to the low and mid 70s by the afternoon. The weekend will bring upper 70s to the forecast for you, and by early next week you can expect highs 10 to 15 degrees above average with us topping out in the low to mid 80s again! Also this weekend: the time change! Don’t forget to turn back the clocks Saturday night and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. Rain coverage remains pretty meager through this forecast, with almost none in sight.

The system we have been monitoring in the tropics continue to lose steam, and there are currently no other areas of concern.

