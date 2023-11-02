Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Mississippi coroner has released the names of the three people who died as a result of a crash in Chickasaw County over the weekend.

Coroner Larry Harris identified them as Nstausha Crisp, 25, and her two sons Kaiden Evans, 6, and infant Naishion Prescott.

The one-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning, Oct. 29, at the intersection of county roads 406 and 101.

Harris said the car ran off the road, flipped and caught fire.

