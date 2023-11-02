Promote Your Business
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash

Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Mississippi coroner has released the names of the three people who died as a result of a crash in Chickasaw County over the weekend.

Coroner Larry Harris identified them as Nstausha Crisp, 25, and her two sons Kaiden Evans, 6, and infant Naishion Prescott.

The one-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning, Oct. 29, at the intersection of county roads 406 and 101.

Harris said the car ran off the road, flipped and caught fire.

