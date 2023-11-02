Magee Police: Man was acting ‘erratically’ before dying in holding cell

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was acting “erratically” shortly before dying in a holding cell last week, police say.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, a man died while in police custody in Magee. The only information provided at the time was that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was investigating the in-custody death.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, more information was revealed, including that cops were first called to the scene due to the man acting “erratically” at a local Magee business.

The man was then arrested by police for “suspicion of DUI / DUI other.”

EMS was called to the scene due to the man’s behavior, even following officers to the police department where they continued to monitor his behavior and health, according to a press release from the Magee Police Department.

After the booking process and being evaluated by EMS, the man was put inside a holding cell.

A short time later, officers returned to finish the booking process and found the man unresponsive. EMS pronounced the man dead upon their arrival.

After his death, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted and continues to handle the investigation.

