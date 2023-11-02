JSU men’s hoops hosts Rhodes College for an exhibition game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball fans got their first look at the team Wednesday, as the Tigers hosted Rhodes College for an exhibition game at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.

Coach Mo Williams returns all five starters from last year’s team that finished fourth in the SWAC, but also added to key pieces expected to play a big role this year, like Alabama State transfer Jordan O’Neal, who averaged 8.1 points per game, and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Hornets last year, and Coahoma Community College transfer Keijuan Johnson, who averaged 16.2 ppg, and 8.7 rpg at the JuCo level.

JSU returns two double-digit points per game scorers, in Forest Hill grad Ken Evans Jr. (11.3 ppg) and Starkville grad Coltie Young (10.9 ppg).

Williams expects Callaway grad Keiveon Hunt to make a big jump in his sophomore year. Overall, he’s is very optimistic about this year’s team.

“We’re the only team in our league that’s returning all five starters, and then we get a guy in Jordan O’Neal that’s started three years in a row,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of depth, I mean you guys saw what Keiveon Hunt, his transformation from last year, being a sophomore from a freshman, he’s a totally different player, so he’s going to help us tremendously. We’re deep in a lot of areas, and I’m excited for the season.”

The Tigers hit the road for a non-conference completely away from Jackson. First up, the team heads north on I-55 to play Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

The next time Jackson State plays at home is January 6, hosting Alcorn State to open conference play.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.