Multiple house fires break out across Hinds County Thursday morning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Four house fires broke out across Hinds County Thursday morning.

Two fires started in Jackson - one on Brookwood Drive around 3 a.m. and another on Sunnybrook Drive about an hour later.

Another fire, across from Terry’s City Hall, which started late Wednesday, rekindled Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Cunningham Street.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a house fire broke out on Westview Lane in Bolton. The house was fully engulfed in flames spreading to a neighboring house as well.

Three people and a dog escaped from the fire and the home is a total loss.

WLBT is working to learn the cause of these unrelated fires and find out if anyone was injured.

